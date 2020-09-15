Left Menu
Report: Bengals claim ex-Browns PK Seibert to use him vs. Cleveland

His extra point attempt hit the left upright and bounced back toward the end zone on Sunday. Parkey's most painful and dramatic miss clanged off the left upright and then the crossbar before falling short to end the Bears season in the 2018 playoffs against Philadelphia. He made 7 of 12 field goals with the Browns in 2016 and has also played for the Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

Austin Seibert is expected to be claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday with the intent of using the castoff kicker against his ex-employer on Thursday night. Seibert, waived by the Browns following a pair of misses at Baltimore in Week 1, is in line to face Cleveland on Thursday night. Bengals kicker Randy Bullock injured his calf on the potential game-tying field-goal attempt in Sunday's home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seibert, 23, has missed six extra points in his career and has an 83.3 percent success rate on field goals. His extra point attempt hit the left upright and bounced back toward the end zone on Sunday. Seibert also missed a 41-yard field goal at Baltimore in the second quarter with the Browns trailing 17-6.

The Browns signed Cody Parkey from their practice squad as their new kicker on Monday. He infamously was ditched by the Chicago Bears for his penchant for hitting the uprights. Parkey's most painful and dramatic miss clanged off the left upright and then the crossbar before falling short to end the Bears season in the 2018 playoffs against Philadelphia.

He made 7 of 12 field goals with the Browns in 2016 and has also played for the Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. --Field Level Media

