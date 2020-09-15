Soccer-Lazio sign Muriqi from Fenerbahce for 17.5 million euros
Lazio have signed Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi from Turkey's Fenerbahce for an initial fee of 17.5 million euros ($20.74 million), the Turkish side said on Tuesday. The fee could rise to 20 million euros with add-ons dependent on future results, the Turkish club added.
Fenerbahce also negotiated a sell-on fee of 5% of a future transfer fee should Lazio sell Muriqi to another club. The 26-year-old Kosovo international scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for Fenerbahce.
($1 = 0.8439 euros)
