Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pledges future to Arsenal with new 3-year deal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Tuesday ended speculation regarding his future at the club by signing a new three-year contract.

15-09-2020
Arsenal skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Tuesday ended speculation regarding his future at the club by signing a new three-year contract. The Gabon international signed from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has since made 111 appearances and scored 72 goals.

In his first full season with the Gunners, Aubameyang jointly won the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals. "Signing for this special club was never in doubt. It's thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal," Aubameyang said in a statement.

Last season Aubameyang netted 29 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice in the Heads Up FA Cup final victory against Chelsea. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said that the Gabon international is an "important leader" for the team.

"It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He's a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working," the coach said. "He's an important leader for the team and a big part of what we're building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here," Arteta added.

Last week, Arsenal kicked off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign on a winning note after defeating Fulham. (ANI)

