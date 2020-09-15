Coyotes re-sign G Hill to one-year deal
The Arizona Coyotes re-signed goaltender Adin Hill to a one-year contract on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.
A third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2015, Hill posted a 2-4-3 record in nine starts during the 2019-20 season. He compiled a 2.62 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Hill registered 30 or more saves six times last season, including a career-high 38 in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 11.
Over the past three seasons, the 24-year-old British Columbia native is 10-12-3 in 30 career games with a 2.81 GAA, .907 save percentage and one shutout.
