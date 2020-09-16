Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Steelers RT Banner has torn ACL

The Steelers went on to record a 26-16 victory. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin was more positive in relation to the respective conditions of running back James Conner (ankle) and offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral). Conner has rushed for 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns in 38 career games with the Steelers.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:14 IST
Report: Steelers RT Banner has torn ACL

Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner sustained a torn ACL during the team's season-opening victory over the New York Giants, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. An MRI is scheduled for Banner, who was injured in the fourth quarter on the same play that JuJu Smith-Schuster reeled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers went on to record a 26-16 victory.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin was more positive in relation to the respective conditions of running back James Conner (ankle) and offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral). "Still in the process of getting scans on Wiz and James Conner, but I think their forecast is a more favorable one, so we'll leave the light on for those two," Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Conner, who missed six games last season due to injury, was limited to nine yards on six carries and two receptions for eight yards before exiting Monday's game. Benny Snell excelled in his absence, rushing for a career-high 113 yards on 19 carries. Conner has rushed for 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns in 38 career games with the Steelers. He also has 91 receptions for 756 yards and four scores.

Wisniewski, 31, has competed in 135 games with the then-Oakland Raiders (2011-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2015), Philadelphia Eagles (2016-18), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Steelers. Banner, 26, has appeared in 23 games (two starts) during his career with the Cleveland Browns (2017) and Steelers.

Former Western Michigan lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, a third-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, is listed as Banner's backup on Pittsburgh's depth chart. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Mali's former president Moussa Traore dies at 83

Malis former president Moussa Traore, who ruled the West Africa nation for more than 22 years, has died at age 83, according to his son Idrissa Traore. He did not give details on the cause of death. Traore seized power in a military coup in...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

The United States has blacklisted a Chinese real estate development company building a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia, which Washington said was built on land seized from local people, and suggested could be turned into a mili...

Trump says he's heard Oracle is 'very close' to a TikTok deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle Corp was very close to a deal over Chinese company ByteDances popular video app TikTok.Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he would look into the proposed agre...

Yankees reinstate Stanton, Urshela off IL

The New York Yankees reinstated three players off the 10-day injured list Tuesday, including slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Infielder Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga were also reinstated while infielder Mike Ford and utilityman M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020