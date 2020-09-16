Astros activate 2B Altuve, option RHP Castellanos

Left Menu
Altuve, who had been sidelined with a sprained right knee, was listed as batting second for the Astros (23-24) in the opener of their three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers (17-30). The 2017 American League MVP was injured after sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning of Houston's 8-4 win versus Texas on Sept.

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was activated from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Altuve, who had been sidelined with a sprained right knee, was listed as batting second for the Astros (23-24) in the opener of their three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers (17-30).

The 2017 American League MVP was injured after sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning of Houston's 8-4 win versus Texas on Sept. 3. Altuve has struggled at the plate this season, hitting .224 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 35 games.

He is a lifetime .312 hitter with 131 homers, 550 RBIs and 256 stolen bases in 1,278 games with the Astros since 2011. Also on Tuesday, the Astros optioned right-hander Humberto Castellanos to the alternate training site.

Castellanos, 22, posted an 0-1 record with a 6.75 ERA in eight relief appearances this season.

