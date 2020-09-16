Left Menu
Woods has yet to finish in the top 10 of any tournament since the sport returned after being suspended due to the novel coronavirus, while his last victory came at the Zozo Championship last October when he equalled Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motorcycling: First female champion Carrasco to miss rest of season after crash

Spanish rider Ana Carrasco, who in 2018 became the first woman to win a motorcycling world title, will miss the rest of the Supersport 300 season after a crash in Portugal last week. The 23-year-old Kawasaki rider fractured two vertebrae in the fall during testing at Estoril and will take at least three months to recover from surgery. Roglic and Pogacar ready for all-Slovenian showdown on brutal climb

Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar are bracing themselves for a day of reckoning on the Tour de France as Wednesday's brutal 17th stage could decide who, of the yellow jersey holder and his young challenger, will win the all-Slovenian showdown. The 30-year-old Roglic leads Pogacar, 21, by 40 seconds going into the physically demanding 170-km trek through the Col de la Madeleine and finishing 2,304 metres above sea level at top of the Col de la Loze, an unforgiving 21.5-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.8%. Smelly diapers help McIlroy forget about stinky results

Playing his first major as a dad, Rory McIlroy brings a new perspective with him to this week's U.S. Open, the Northern Irishman saying on Tuesday that smelly diapers now require more immediate attention than stinky results. "I actually changed the first two diapers, so I'm very proud of that," said McIlroy, sounding as if he had just aced the par three seventh at Winged Foot Golf Club, the site of this year's U.S. Open. "I've got my hands dirty; put it that way." Mickelson ready for shot at Winged Foot redemption

Phil Mickelson, who has endured more U.S. Open heartbreak than any other player in history, will try to put all that behind him this week when he tees off at Winged Foot, the site of his infamous final-hole collapse in 2006. Mickelson, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six times, was in danger of missing the tournament in Mamaroneck, New York, but made it into the field as the COVID-19 outbreak led to a change in the exemption categories. History a red flag for in-form Johnson at U.S. Open

Form has Dustin Johnson as the hot favourite to be holding the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday but history is a major red flag for the big-hitting world number one. Having won three tournaments, the FedExCup and the $15 million payday that goes with that title, it is hard to think 2020 could get any better for Johnson. Report: Steelers RT Banner has torn ACL

Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner sustained a torn ACL during the team's season-opening victory over the New York Giants, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. An MRI is scheduled for Banner, who was injured in the fourth quarter on the same play that JuJu Smith-Schuster reeled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers went on to record a 26-16 victory. MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday. It marks the first time since 1944 that the Fall Classic will be contested at a neutral venue. Germany's Kaemna wins Tour de France 16th stage

German Lennard Kaemna won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 164-km ride from La Tour du Pin on Tuesday. Ecuador's Richard Carapaz took second place and Swiss Sebastien Reichenbach finished third. Teen Musetti upsets Wawrinka to become local hero

Three-times Grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka was soundly beaten 6-0 7-6(2) by teenager Lorenzo Musetti, who won for the first time on the professional circuit in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday. It was only a second game on the ATP Tour for the 18-year-old Italian, who came through three rounds of qualifying, before aggressively upending the 35-year-old Swiss to set up a second-round meeting with Japan's Kei Nishikori. Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

