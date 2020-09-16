Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeter to sell mansion that Brady is renting

Perhaps former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter did not like the start to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season since something pushed him to list his central Florida mansion for sale on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 07:21 IST
Jeter to sell mansion that Brady is renting

Perhaps former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter did not like the start to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season since something pushed him to list his central Florida mansion for sale on Monday. Jeter's 33,000-foot spread just happens to be occupied by Bucs veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who started renting the pad after he took up residence in the Tampa area.

The listing was posted Tuesday by Smith & Associates, a real estate agency that specializes in luxury homes. Word of the intent to sell comes two days after the Bucs lost their season opener 34-23 to the New Orleans Saints. Brady was 23 of 36 in his first NFL game in a uniform other than one from the New England Patriots, which he first donned in 2000. On Sunday with the Bucs, he had two touchdown passes but threw two interceptions.

Brady could still purchase the home. The asking price from the current Miami Marlins part owner? A cool $29 million, which is reported to be one of the highest asking prices for a home ever in the Tampa area. The seven-bedroom home, with eight full and eight half bathrooms, was built in 2012 and overlooks Hillsborough Bay.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to nominate official for FCC amid social media push

President Donald Trump, pressing for new social media regulations, plans to nominate a senior administration official to be a member of the Federal Communications Commission FCC, the White House said on Tuesday. The nomination of Nathan Sim...

FEATURE-Climate change and COVID land Nepal's tea production in hot water

By Aadesh Subedi ILAM, Nepal, Sept 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the 25 years he has grown tea in eastern Nepal, Yuvraj Gautam never had a yield this low.First, diseases such as leaf curl and black tip attacked the crops on his three-h...

Butler, Heat sink Celtics in OT, take Game 1

Jimmy Butler fought through traffic for the game-winning bucket with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the Miami Heat edged the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night near Orlando. Butler drew a fo...

Surat builder accommodates families hit financially by COVID-19 in his buildings

In a noble gesture, a Surat-based builder has accommodated 42 families, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent, at his constructed buildings by charging only Rs 1,500 as maintenance amount. Prakash Bhal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020