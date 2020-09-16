Jeter to sell mansion that Brady is renting

Perhaps former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter did not like the start to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season since something pushed him to list his central Florida mansion for sale on Monday. Jeter's 33,000-foot spread just happens to be occupied by Bucs veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who started renting the pad after he took up residence in the Tampa area.

The listing was posted Tuesday by Smith & Associates, a real estate agency that specializes in luxury homes. Word of the intent to sell comes two days after the Bucs lost their season opener 34-23 to the New Orleans Saints. Brady was 23 of 36 in his first NFL game in a uniform other than one from the New England Patriots, which he first donned in 2000. On Sunday with the Bucs, he had two touchdown passes but threw two interceptions.

Brady could still purchase the home. The asking price from the current Miami Marlins part owner? A cool $29 million, which is reported to be one of the highest asking prices for a home ever in the Tampa area. The seven-bedroom home, with eight full and eight half bathrooms, was built in 2012 and overlooks Hillsborough Bay.

--Field Level Media