D-backs blow big lead before edging Angels

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs against his former team, and David Peralta added a game-winning blast in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a big early lead before squeezing out a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif.

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs against his former team, and David Peralta added a game-winning blast in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a big early lead before squeezing out a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif. David Fletcher and Jared Walsh each had three hits at the top of the Angels order, with Walsh hitting his fifth home runs in his past six games. Walsh also doubled twice and drove in three runs.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner went 5 1/3 innings in one of his worst outings ever, giving up a career-high-tying eight earned runs and a career-high 13 hits. With the score 8-8 in the eighth inning after the Angels overcame a seven-run deficit, Peralta hit a home run off Angels right-hander Matt Andriese (2-3). It was Peralta's fourth of the season.

Arizona right-hander Keury Mella (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn his first career victory, and Stefan Crichton tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save. The Diamondbacks (18-31) cruised to a 7-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings, knocking out Angels starter Julio Teheran. The right-hander gave up four runs on three hits in just two innings with one walk and no strikeouts.

In the first inning, in his first ever at-bat against the Angels after playing eight seasons with the club, Calhoun followed a two-out walk to Christian Walker with a home run to center field. The Diamondbacks made it 4-0 in the second on a home run to right by Daulton Varsho, his third. Two pitches later, Carson Kelly homered to left, his fourth.

Calhoun wasn't finished with the Angels, crushing a three-run home run in the third inning off left-hander Hoby Milner. He finished with three hits and five RBIs. The Angels' comeback against Bumgarner started in the bottom of the third. Walsh continued his hot streak with a home run to right, his sixth.

Arizona added a run in the fourth inning on a Pavin Smith sacrifice fly before the Angels stormed back in the fifth. Walsh had a two-run double to cut the deficit to 8-3, and Anthony Rendon's RBI double cut the deficit to four. Justin Upton capped the five-run inning with a two-run home run, his sixth, to cut the deficit to 8-6.

With Bumgarner still on the mound in the sixth, the Angels (20-29) got RBI doubles from Andrelton Simmons and Fletcher to tie the game 8-8. Bumgarner walked one and struck out two while throwing 81 pitches. He is 0-4 with a 7.52 ERA in six starts for the Diamondbacks, the team he joined as a free agent last December, landing a five-year, $85 million contract.

