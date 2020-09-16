Left Menu
Development News Edition

Llanez joins Heerenveen on loan after signing new Wolfsburg deal

USA young forward Ulysses Llanez has joined Dutch side Heerenveen on loan after finalising a new contract with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

ANI | Wolfsburg | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:40 IST
Llanez joins Heerenveen on loan after signing new Wolfsburg deal
US forward Ulysses Llanez (Photo/VfL Wolfsburg Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

USA young forward Ulysses Llanez has joined Dutch side Heerenveen on loan after finalising a new contract with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. The announcement comes just as Wolfsburg confirmed that the American forward has signed a professional contract with the German side, one that will keep him with the club through 2024.

Llanez moved from the USA to the VfL football academy in the summer of 2019. He scored 11 goals in 16 matches in his first season with the Wolves' Under-19s and was often invited to train with the first team by head coach Oliver Glasner. The 19-year-old also made his international debut on February 1 this year when the USA took on Costa Rica, scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

"Ulysses is an agile, fast winger who is strong in one-on-one duels. He has good skill and can score. He gives us more options on the flanks. We are happy to have great talent as a player as well as add Ulysses to our team," said Heerenveen technical director Gerry Hamstra. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Will take necessary measures to promote growth: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assured the industry that the central bank will take all necessary measures to ensure liquidity in the system and promote economic growth. Indian economy contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarte...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares jump 10 pc after merger talks with Clix Group

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank jumped by nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday morning after the troubled private sector lender said that mutual due diligence process for merger with Clix Group is substantially complete and both parties are in disc...

HNA Group chairman barred from flying, vacationing on firm's failure to pay court-ordered $5,300

The chairman of cash-strapped HNA Group has been barred from taking flights and high-speed trains and going on vacations due to the Chinese conglomerates failure to pay a court-ordered 5,300 in a lawsuit, a court document showed. The once h...

Ladakh reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 80 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the cumulative figures to 3,499 infections and 44 fatalities, officials said Wednesday. There are 938 active coronavirus cases in the union territ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020