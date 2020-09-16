Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2007: Brett Lee became first player to take hat-trick in T20I cricket

It was on September 16, 2007, when former Australian pacer Brett Lee became the first player to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:29 IST
On this day in 2007: Brett Lee became first player to take hat-trick in T20I cricket
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on September 16, 2007, when former Australian pacer Brett Lee became the first player to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the inaugural T20 World Cup. The match between Australia and Bangladesh was played at Newlands, Cape Town.

In the match between Bangladesh and Australia, the former batted first and managed to score just 123/8 in the allotted twenty overs. Lee took the hat-trick in the 17th over of the innings as he dismissed Shakib-Al-Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Alok Kapali.

The Australian pacer returned with the figures of 3-27 from his four overs. Australia then chased down the total with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare.

Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting remained unbeaten on 73 and 6 respectively. To date, there have been 13 hat-tricks taken in the history of T20I cricket.

The latest was taken by Ashton Agar of Australia against South Africa in February this year. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga has taken two hat-tricks in T20I cricket. He has achieved the feat against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Deepak Chahar is the only Indian to have taken a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game as he achieved the feat against Bangladesh last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UK government in talks with rebels over Brexit treaty breach bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has had talks with rebels in his party over the Internal Market Bill, which the European Union says could sink Brexit talks by breaching the divorce treaty.Asked if he had been involved in negotiatio...

Will take necessary measures to promote growth: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assured the industry that the central bank will take all necessary measures to ensure liquidity in the system and promote economic growth. Indian economy contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarte...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares jump 10 pc after merger talks with Clix Group

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank jumped by nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday morning after the troubled private sector lender said that mutual due diligence process for merger with Clix Group is substantially complete and both parties are in disc...

HNA Group chairman barred from flying, vacationing on firm's failure to pay court-ordered $5,300

The chairman of cash-strapped HNA Group has been barred from taking flights and high-speed trains and going on vacations due to the Chinese conglomerates failure to pay a court-ordered 5,300 in a lawsuit, a court document showed. The once h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020