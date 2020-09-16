Left Menu
Development News Edition

From cafes to dentists, relief at British coronavirus insurance ruling

The Posh Partridge was profitable from the start, says Pulman, who paid QBE around 1,350 pounds ($1,736) a year for a business interruption insurance policy for the business. The terms of the QBE policy said it would pay out if the premises were closed by a local authority as a result of an outbreak of a contagious human disease within a 25 mile (40 km)radius.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:48 IST
From cafes to dentists, relief at British coronavirus insurance ruling
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Murray Pulman says he is as tough as they come, but battles with his insurer have left him close to tears after a coronavirus lockdown forced his family-run cafe The Posh Partridge to close. Pulman was counting himself as one of the lucky ones on Tuesday, however, after a judgment in a London test case against eight insurance firms, including his insurer QBE, held up the promise of a payout on his business interruption policy.

He is among hundreds of thousands of mainly small British businesses now waiting to hear if their insurer will pay out imminently, or keep them hanging while they appeal. "This has had me close to the edge," Pulman told Reuters by telephone from Dorchester, southwest England, where the cafe reopened on July 4 after its closure in late March.

QBE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The cafe, which the 56-year-old started with his 29-year-old daughter Emily four years ago, now runs at half speed to allow social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I will be paid one day ... (but) I expect them to run me ragged having to prove this and prove that, prove the other," he said. The Posh Partridge was profitable from the start, says Pulman, who paid QBE around 1,350 pounds ($1,736) a year for a business interruption insurance policy for the business.

The terms of the QBE policy said it would pay out if the premises were closed by a local authority as a result of an outbreak of a contagious human disease within a 25 mile (40 km)radius. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit and the cafe was forced to close, QBE told him he had no valid claim.

The High Court judgment means Pulman could qualify for a payout, pending any appeal, although he will likely remain reliant on volatile takings, which on one day fell as low as 22 pounds ($28), as long as the coronavirus pandemic persists. "The insurer utterly abandoned us and sought to mitigate their losses to zero," he said.

"This judgment will not make that go away." DENTAL WORK

Dentist Laith Abbas also got an abrupt no from QBE when he tried to claim as the government-imposed lockdown in March closed his North London surgery. When he found his policy didn't pay out, he led a campaigning group of 2,000 dental practices with business interruption policies to seek redress.

Abbas said Tuesday's judgment had given its members hope. "A lot of dentists have suffered in lockdown, and there's no light in the tunnel with a potential second wave," he added.

"Business interruption insurance is potentially the only thing that can keep dental practices afloat."

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UK government in talks with rebels over Brexit treaty breach bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has had talks with rebels in his party over the Internal Market Bill, which the European Union says could sink Brexit talks by breaching the divorce treaty.Asked if he had been involved in negotiatio...

Will take necessary measures to promote growth: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assured the industry that the central bank will take all necessary measures to ensure liquidity in the system and promote economic growth. Indian economy contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarte...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares jump 10 pc after merger talks with Clix Group

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank jumped by nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday morning after the troubled private sector lender said that mutual due diligence process for merger with Clix Group is substantially complete and both parties are in disc...

HNA Group chairman barred from flying, vacationing on firm's failure to pay court-ordered $5,300

The chairman of cash-strapped HNA Group has been barred from taking flights and high-speed trains and going on vacations due to the Chinese conglomerates failure to pay a court-ordered 5,300 in a lawsuit, a court document showed. The once h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020