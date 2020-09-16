Left Menu
Watching Dhoni back would be a delight: Sehwag on IPL

The IPL will get underway from September 19 in the UAE, moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think this tournament will be extra special for everyone – the players as well as the audience...watching Dhoni back on the pitch is sure to be a delight.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:30 IST
Watching Dhoni back would be a delight: Sehwag on IPL

Virender Sehwag expects this year's IPL to be "extra special" and a major reason for that is Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting back on the pitch after announcing his international retirement following a year-long sabbatical from the game. The IPL will get underway from September 19 in the UAE, moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think this tournament will be extra special for everyone – the players as well as the audience...watching Dhoni back on the pitch is sure to be a delight. There's so much in store, need I say more?" Sehwag, who will be co-hosting a show 'Power Play with Champions' on Flipkart Video, said. Dhoni, who surprised everyone with his decision to call it quits from international cricket in mid-August, will be back in action when he leads the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

CSK will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener of the league in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Sehwag said cricket is an integral part of an Indian's life and the fans have waited long for the sport to return.

"I've spent a lot of my time during the lockdown watching old matches, analyzing them, including my own innings. Cricket forms an important part of our DNA as Indians and we've waited with bated breath for it to return" he said..

