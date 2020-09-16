Left Menu
Report: Braves lay off 'dozens' after dire financial report

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said "dozens" of full-time employees will be cut. Last month, team owner Liberty Media said revenues fell by 95 percent from $208 million to $11 million in the second quarter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta Braves are laying off employees throughout the organization following a precipitous drop in revenues in the second quarter, multiple outlets reported. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said "dozens" of full-time employees will be cut.

Last month, team owner Liberty Media said revenues fell by 95 percent from $208 million to $11 million in the second quarter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Braves had an operating loss of $26 million compared to $62 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-contract employees will work until Oct. 1, while those on contract will not have their deals renewed. The cuts involve both the baseball and business sides of the franchise, with employees in scouting and player development, minor-league operations and real estate among those affected, according to the report.

"The Atlanta Braves have completed a reorganization of full-time staff," the team said in a statement, per the Journal-Constitution. "... We believe now is the right time to manage our business with greater efficiency which has been accelerated due to the significant financial impact of COVID-19." On the field, the Braves (29-20) lead the National League East and entered Wednesday as the No. 3 seed in the league's expanded postseason standings. Atlanta won the division the past two seasons but failed to advance out of the NL Division Series.

