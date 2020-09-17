Left Menu
LeBron, Giannis unanimously selected to All-NBA First Team

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 01:20 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimously were selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the league announced Wednesday. James set the NBA record with his 16th All-NBA Team selection, surpassing the 15 set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

James' total includes a record 13 selections to the First Team. He was also named twice to the Second Team and once to the third. Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, and James both received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each. Antetokounmpo has earned four All-NBA honors, including two to the first team.

Joining James and Antetokounmpo on the All-NBA First Team were Houston Rockets guard James Harden (474 points; 89 First Team votes), Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis (455, 79) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (416, 59). Harden and Davis were voted to the All-NBA First Team for the sixth and fourth time, respectively, while Doncic made his All-NBA Team debut in his second season. Doncic, 21, is the first player selected to the All-NBA First Team in either his first or second season since Duncan in 1998-99.

The 2019-20 All-NBA Second Team consists of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (372 total points), Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (311), Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (284), Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (199) and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (168). The 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team is comprised of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (153), Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (147), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (110), Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (61) and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (56).

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. --Field Level Media

