Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowboys fear Falcons' potent passing attack

The Atlanta Falcons added running back Todd Gurley in the offseason, but Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the focus heading into their Sunday game in Arlington, Texas, is on slowing down the Falcons' passing game. The game figures to have the biggest crowd of at least the early part of this NFL season. McCarthy said Wednesday that the Cowboys would have 25 percent attendance.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 02:57 IST
Cowboys fear Falcons' potent passing attack
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

The Atlanta Falcons added running back Todd Gurley in the offseason, but Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the focus heading into their Sunday game in Arlington, Texas, is on slowing down the Falcons' passing game. In a Week 1 loss to Seattle, Matt Ryan threw for 450 yards, with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley combining for 287 receiving yards. Atlanta had three receivers over 100 yards.

McCarthy said the focus will be on containing Jones and Ridley. "Their ability to make big plays is all over the tape -- last year and obviously the Seattle game," McCarthy said. "They push the ball up top. It's a complete opposite challenge than we just faced this last week with the Rams."

Barring a tie, one team will reach a milestone it hasn't reached in quite awhile. Neither team has started 0-2 for at least a decade. The Cowboys haven't lost their first two games since 2010, the season Jason Garrett replaced Wade Phillips as head coach following a 1-7 start. Garrett coached the Cowboys until this offseason, when McCarthy replaced him.

The Falcons haven't started 0-2 since 2007. Sunday's game could be important for Dan Quinn's future with the Falcons, who have sputtered out of the gate in each of the last two seasons en route to back-to-back 7-9 campaigns.

Last week, the Falcons struggled to contain Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Wednesday he went into the game focusing on clowning Seattle's run game instead of worrying much about Wilson. With Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield and Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb at receiver for the Cowboys, Morris strives to find a better balance this week.

"When Zeke gets the ball in space, he's a problem. When all these receivers get the ball in space, they're a problem," Morris said. "You've got to limit space, get some tackles and get some population to the ball." The Cowboys suffered a spate of long-term injuries in their opening loss. Tight end Blake Jarwin is out for the season after tearing his ACL while inside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch fractured his collarbone and backup offensive tackle Cam Erving sprained an MCL.

Vander Esch and Erving figure to return later this season. Erving is out four to six weeks while Vander Esch is expected to miss six to eight weeks. The game figures to have the biggest crowd of at least the early part of this NFL season.

McCarthy said Wednesday that the Cowboys would have 25 percent attendance. Based on the listed capacity of AT&T Stadium, that would put the crowd at 20,000 or more. The Cowboys are one of eight teams who have announced plans to have fans in attendance at some point this season.

McCarthy said it was strange playing in front of no fans in Week 1. "It was an experience I don't think any of us ever was expecting," McCarthy said. "I knew it was going to be empty, I just didn't know it was going to be that quiet. I think it'll be a lot different at AT&T (Stadium) Sunday. We'll have some live energy in the building."

Gurley could help keep the crowd hushed. He had 14 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in his Atlanta debut last week. The Falcons were forced to turn away from the running game in the second half. "There's just an energy level that you feel from him when it's time to go," Ryan said. "The great players that I've been around in my career have that ability to do it. You see it. You feel it. He gives off that kind of vibe when you're around him."

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if ByteDance ties remain

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle Corp to become a trusted technology provider for popular social media platform TikToks U.S. operations, if ties to Chines...

U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MBD assets held in Britain

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover 300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednes...

Roethlisberger takes aim at battered Broncos in Pittsburgh

Ben Roethlisberger made a triumphant return to action Monday night, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win over the New York Giants to open the season. The quarterback will try to repeat the success when the Steelers host the Denver Bronc...

WikiLeaks acted in public interest, 'Pentagon Papers' leaker tells Assange hearing

The man who leaked the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War defended Julian Assange at his London extradition hearing on Wednesday, saying WikiLeaks had acted in the public interest and warning Assange would not get a fair trial in the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020