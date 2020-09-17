Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niners-Jets limp in to first meeting in four years

Two teams that got subpar play from their starting quarterbacks in Week 1 move forward without key personnel when the visiting San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets attempt to put losses behind them in an interconference matchup Sunday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 06:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 06:03 IST
Niners-Jets limp in to first meeting in four years

Two teams that got subpar play from their starting quarterbacks in Week 1 move forward without key personnel when the visiting San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets attempt to put losses behind them in an interconference matchup Sunday afternoon. The 49ers (0-1) placed star cornerback Richard Sherman on three-game injured reserve this week following their 24-20 home loss to Arizona.

The Jets (0-1), meanwhile, lost top running back Le'Veon Bell to a hamstring injury in their opening 27-17 setback at Buffalo. Both quarterbacks struggled in their season debut.

Playing without injured wideouts Deebo Samuels and Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo completed 19 of 33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Garoppolo suffered a setback when standout tight end George Kittle sprained his knee late in the second quarter. He returned to play the second half, but only as a decoy, failing to catch another pass.

Kittle is being held out of practice this week, although 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has left the door open for him to play Sunday. "He's battling," Shanahan reported earlier this week. "He fully expects to be there Sunday, like he always does. Just like he always plays through the game when it happens. Kittle is one guy that if he's ready to go on Sunday and the doctors say he's good to go, we have no problem with him going without practicing."

With Aiyuk a possibility to make his NFL debut but Samuels still out (he's on three-week IR), the 49ers added to their wideout crew with the signing of free agent Muhammad Sanu this week. Cut in training camp by the New England Patriots, Sanu is expected to play against the Jets.

The 49ers have won 10 of 13 all-time meetings with the Jets, but New York prevailed in the most recent head-to-head, 23-17 in overtime on the road in 2016. Colin Kaepernick was the San Francisco starting quarterback that day. The last time the 49ers visited the Meadowlands, they walked away with a 34-0 triumph in 2012, with Frank Gore helping lead the way with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Gore will be on the other sideline this time around, having signed a one-year deal with the Jets in May. The 37-year-old became New York's primary back after Bell's injury last week, rushing six times for a team-high 24 yards.

Jets coach Adam Gase was an offensive assistant with the 49ers in 2008 at a time when Gore was building franchise-record rushing numbers in San Francisco. "Anybody who was there with him before will believe when I say this: He looks the same. It's unreal to watch," Gase gushed this week. "This is my third stint with him. He's the same Frank. He shows up. Works hard. Practices hard. You can tell he just loves the game so much."

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold could use all the help he can get this week, coming off a 21-for-35, 215-yard effort in Buffalo that included one touchdown and an interception. Darnold's favorite target in the opener, wideout Jamison Crowder, began the week with a hamstring issue that allowed only limited participation at practice on Wednesday. As with the 49ers and Kittle, the Jets hope to have him ready to go by Sunday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Phillies place RHP Arrieta (hamstring) on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain Wednesday. Arrieta, 34, grabbed his hamstring after delivering a pitch one day earlier against the New York Mets. He l...

Mask not more effective than vaccine, says Trump

Despite Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying that wearing a mask would be more effective than a vaccine against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said that the mask is not more eff...

Barbados makes new push to become republic, leave colonial past behind

Barbados should become a republic and leave its colonial past behind, a top official said on Wednesday, after the Caribbean island nation said it wants to remove Britains Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.A former British colony that gai...

Garcia's 10th-inning HR lifts Nationals over Rays

On the first pitch he saw in the 10th inning, rookie Luis Garcia belted a two-run homer to lift the Washington Nationals to a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. With Carter Kieboom placed on secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020