Report: Kings to hire McNair as head of basketball ops

He has worked closely with Rockets general manager Daryl Morey as the team developed into a perennial playoff contender. In Sacramento, McNair is expected to be the top voice in the front office, reporting to the team's owner.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 07:19 IST
The Sacramento Kings will hire longtime Houston Rockets executive Monte McNair to be their new head of basketball operations, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday night. McNair most recently served as the Rockets' assistant general manager and has been with the franchise since 2007. He has worked closely with Rockets general manager Daryl Morey as the team developed into a perennial playoff contender.

In Sacramento, McNair is expected to be the top voice in the front office, reporting to the team's owner. The Kings have been searching for a leader since parting ways with previous general manager Vlade Divac last month. The other finalists for the job reportedly included Minnesota Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta and former Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox. Several others took their name out of the running for the job, including New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon.

Sacramento went 31-41 this season to finish 12th in the Western Conference. The team has not made the playoffs since the 2005-06 campaign. --Field Level Media

