Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titans look to maintain success against Jaguars

Their game plan tossed aside by time and score, the Tennessee Titans still found a way to win their season opener on the road against an inspired underdog. One play after Ryan Tannehill missed a wide-open A.J. Brown in the back left corner of the end zone, Gostkowski made partial amends with the game-winner. "For the guys to still support me and still have my back was pretty good," Gostkowski said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 07:57 IST
Titans look to maintain success against Jaguars

Their game plan tossed aside by time and score, the Tennessee Titans still found a way to win their season opener on the road against an inspired underdog. The 16-14 decision in Denver gives Tennessee a good chance at a 2-0 start Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans have won their last six matchups with their AFC South rival at home, but third-year coach Mike Vrabel says that has nothing to do with this game.

Not since 2008 have the Titans opened the season at 2-0. "We always focus on the challenge that's ahead of us," he said. "We understand this is a good football team that's fast and young. When you're doing things well, you just want to enhance them and keep building momentum."

Stephen Gostkowski's 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left won the game for Tennessee, but it was Gostkowski that put it in danger of losing. The former New England Patriot, the fifth-most accurate kicker in NFL history at 87.4 percent, missed three field goals and an extra point in a stunning debut. He got his chance at redemption when the Titans drove 83 yards in the final three minutes. One play after Ryan Tannehill missed a wide-open A.J. Brown in the back left corner of the end zone, Gostkowski made partial amends with the game-winner.

"For the guys to still support me and still have my back was pretty good," Gostkowski said. "You miss a couple of kicks, the camera follows you around, they talk about you the whole time, they watch you. It can get to a lonely spot." Tennessee got 116 yards on 31 carries from workhorse running back Derrick Henry, plus 249 passing yards and two touchdowns from Tannehill. It controlled most of the game, picking up 26 first downs and owning possession for nearly 33 minutes.

While the Titans won when expected to, Jacksonville prevailed in a spot few predicted it would. Opening with heavily favored Indianapolis, the Jaguars quashed quite a few "survivor" pools with a hard-earned 27-20 home win. Jacksonville was outgained 445-241, but played a mostly clean game. It committed no turnovers and had fewer penalty yards than the Colts. It also came up with two Philip Rivers interceptions that led to 10 points.

What's more, second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew played like a 10-year All-Pro. Minshew was efficient and brilliant, hitting on 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with just under five minutes left. "You can only win one game a week," he said. "That's what we're focused on. It's one game at a time, one play at a time. It's what's going to serve you best."

A short memory might also work well for the Jaguars in this one. Three of their last four visits to Tennessee has resulted in embarrassing routs, including a 42-20 decision last year in which the Titans scored 28 third-quarter points. Two years ago, Henry matched Tony Dorsett's NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown run during a 30-9 blowout in which Henry set a franchise record with 238 yards on just 17 carries.

In his most recent matchup against the Jaguars, Henry piled up 175 yards from scrimmage (159 rushing, 16 receiving) and a pair of touchdowns. If Jacksonville is going to have a shot at posting a second straight upset against a division opponent, it can't let Henry run wild, nor can it ignore Tennessee's other weapons.

"They have pieces in all three phases," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "You're talking about a team that went to the AFC championship game, and a team that's picked to go a long way this year." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70.Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday, Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his ...

Nigeria: Poultry Association members calls CBN to fix 3 percent interest rates on loans

Members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria PAN have called the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to fix the interest rates on loans to the sector to a maximum of three percent, according to a news report by The Guardian.The association, involv...

Indian man sentenced to life in UK for killing ex-partner in anger

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man who stopped a police officer in the street and made comments implicating himself in an attack on his estranged partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her brutal murder by a UK court. Jigukumar So...

South Sudan: Progress on peace agreement ‘limps along’, UN envoy tells Security Council

David Shearer, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan UNMISS, updated ambassadors on the countrys ongoing political and security situations, which are unfolding amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an upturn in inter-communal violence in Jonglei a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020