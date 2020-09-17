Soccer-Spurs' packed schedule a threat to player welfare, says Dier
Tottenham Hotspur have real depth to their squad this season but it will be tested to the fullest by an upcoming schedule which midfielder Eric Dier says gives little thought to player safety. "But if you look at the schedule, it isn't showing any care for players' physical welfare.Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 08:27 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have real depth to their squad this season but it will be tested to the fullest by an upcoming schedule which midfielder Eric Dier says gives little thought to player safety. Spurs, who opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday, could play nine domestic and European matches in the space of three weeks.
"I think there's fantastic depth throughout the squad and the manager has emphasised that if we want to be successful and win games, it's all about the squad and that squad performing," Dier said. "But if you look at the schedule, it isn't showing any care for players' physical welfare. It's common sense really, trying to ask someone to play Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.
"It doesn't seem like there is any care for players' welfare in that situation."
