Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mariners get another shot at Giants' Anderson

The Seattle Mariners couldn't solve San Francisco left-hander Tyler Anderson under an orange sky at night last week. He pitched his first career complete game Aug. 22 before giving up 11 runs over 8 2/3 innings in the next two outings. Anderson, who missed most of the 2019 season while rehabilitating from left knee surgery, blamed himself for the struggles.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:48 IST
Mariners get another shot at Giants' Anderson
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Seattle Mariners couldn't solve San Francisco left-hander Tyler Anderson under an orange sky at night last week. Perhaps they'll get some better looks against him in the daylight. Anderson (2-3, 4.50 ERA) will make his second consecutive start against the Mariners on Thursday afternoon, again taking the mound against them in San Francisco. He pitched six scoreless innings against the M's in San Francisco on Sept. 9. The Giants won that game 10-1.

The current two-game interleague series was originally scheduled for Tuesday-Wednesday in Seattle, but unhealthy air from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest forced the series to be delayed a day and moved to the Bay Area. The Mariners are the home team for both games. "That is a funky left-hander. He's got a lot of moving parts," Mariners manager Scott Servais said of Anderson. "We knew coming into (last Wednesday's) game kind of what he was going to do, but deception means a lot in this game. When you're not used to seeing a guy very often, he was a little funky and he pitched a good ballgame."

Anderson, who is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three career starts against Seattle, will try to use lessons learned after facing Arizona in three consecutive starts before taking on Seattle. Anderson had mixed results in three outings against the Diamondbacks in a 13-day span. He pitched his first career complete game Aug. 22 before giving up 11 runs over 8 2/3 innings in the next two outings.

Anderson, who missed most of the 2019 season while rehabilitating from left knee surgery, blamed himself for the struggles. "I ran into myself," Anderson said. "I pitched well, and then not having pitched a lot over the last year and a half and only have a few starts in there, it just seemed like I wanted to try something different. Like, 'OK, now I'm going to do this,' instead of just trusting like, 'Hey, your stuff is fine, just do what you do.' I think that was more of a product of not pitching in a while and not trusting myself."

The Giants (24-24) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-3 victory against the "host" Mariners on Wednesday as Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford hit home runs and seven Giants pitchers combined to strike out 17. This was the third schedule disruption for the Giants in the pandemic-shortened season. They've also had games postponed by a protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a COVID-19 scare that was ultimately the result of a false positive test.

"We knew there were going to be challenges," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "We knew there would be situations we haven't had to deal with in major league seasons past. We have to be good within the construct of whatever the season hands us." The Mariners are scheduled to start left-hander Nick Margevicius (1-3, 5.34) in the series finale. Margevicius took the loss in the 10-1 drubbing last week, allowing seven runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts. Margevicius is 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA in three career starts against San Francisco.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis

The Enforcement Directorate has made Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shahs wife Bilquis Shah an accused in a 2005 case of money laundering for alleged terror financing against him and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani. The probe a...

World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

An international team of scientists has discovered the worlds oldest animal sperm inside a tiny crustacean trapped in amber around 100 million years ago in Myanmar. The team, led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Science, found the spe...

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.We cant allow the Good Friday Ag...

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020