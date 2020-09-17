Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malinga just not comparable, his experience will be missed: Rohit

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday conceded that "incomparable" Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga, who has opted out of this year's IPL, will be severely missed by his defending champion team given his "unbelievable" past performances.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:22 IST
Malinga just not comparable, his experience will be missed: Rohit

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday conceded that "incomparable" Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga, who has opted out of this year's IPL, will be severely missed by his defending champion team given his "unbelievable" past performances. The 37-year-old Malinga, who is IPL's highest wicket-taker with 170 scalps to his credit, has pulled out citing personal reasons in a major blow to the four-time champions. MI will take on the Chennai Super Kings in this season's lung-opener on September 19 here. "I don't think it is easy to come and fill his boots. He has been a match-winner for Mumbai. I have said it many times, whenever we sort of find ourselves in trouble, Malinga was the one to bail us out from that," Rohit said in a pre-season online press conference. "His experience will be missed, what he did with MI is unbelievable and it is unfortunate that he is not a part of the team this year. "We have got likes – (James) Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin (Khan) and these are the names that we are looking to replace Malinga with. But obviously what Malinga did for Mumbai, it is not just comparable," he added. Talking about his own role, Rohit said he will continue to open. "I opened the entire tournament last year and I will continue to do that. Again I keep all the options open, whatever the team wants, happy to do that. "Even when I play for India, message from my side to the management has always been the same 'do not close any doors' keep all the options open and I will do the same here as well," he said.

India's white-ball vice-captain also felt that correct reading of conditions would be crucial to his team's fortunes. "The challenge for us will be to adapt to these conditions here which probably none of us are used to, because not a lot of cricketers from our group have played here," Rohit said.

"I think mentally it is about going out there and understanding what the pitch is doing, and based on that, you need to plan your game – whether it is your batting or bowling. So we have had a good chat around the group about that," he elaborated. According to Rohit, the team's past performances in the UAE in 2014, when it made the play-offs but not the final, won't matter now. "...eventually the pitches here are going to play a big part and to understand that and adapt quickly and play to your potential, play according to what is being asked of is very crucial here. The past performance would not play a part this time around," he stressed.

The COVID19 pandemic forced the BCCI to shift the IPL to the UAE..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition raises question on police's role in Delhi violence case, alleges 'deep conspiracy'

By Joymala Bagchi Delegation members from five Opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to submit a memorandum regarding the investigation conducted by Delhi police in north-east Delhi violence, terming it a deep conspir...

WHO calls for consistent message on virus

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization says scientific disagreements over COVID-19 interventions like masks and vaccines shouldnt be treated as some kind of political football, but acknowledged that it isnt easy for everyo...

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

As NBCs late-night show Saturday Night Live is gearing up for a satirical show on the run-up to US Elections Day, actor Jim Carrey is all set to play the role of former American Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden...

Modi govt should apologise for lathicharge on farmers in Hry: Kisan Congress

The All India Kisan Congress AIKC on Thursday condemned the alleged lathicharge on protesting farmers in Haryana recently and demanded an apology from the Narendra Modi governmentThe lathicharge on farmers&#160; proves the Centres hatred fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020