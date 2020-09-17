Left Menu
A tough test awaits at US Open at Winged Foot

Brandon Wu kicked off the 120th U.S. Open with a drive into the right side of the fairway at Winged Foot. That's considered a great start. Hitting fairways is paramount at Winged Foot. That explains why only two players out of 750 who have started the previous five U.S. Opens at Winged Foot finished under par.

PTI | Mamaroneck | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:16 IST
Hitting fairways is paramount at Winged Foot. For starters, it's tough to advance the ball very far. But the greens are severe, and the bunkers are as much as 8 feet deep. That explains why only two players out of 750 who have started the previous five U.S. Opens at Winged Foot finished under par. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will get an early start Thursday, though they begin on opposite ends of the West Course. The opening round began with cloud cover. The rest of the week is expected to feature plenty of sunshine and mild weather, unusual for a U.S. Open.

Then again, it's been 113 years since the U.S. Open was played in September. It was moved from its traditional June spot in the calendar when golf shut down for three months in America because of the COVID-19 pandemic..

