Lions WR Golladay, CB Trufant out of practice again

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant did not practice on Thursday because of their respective hamstring injuries. Golladay, who missed practice on Wednesday, sat out the Lions' 27-23 season-opening setback to Chicago on Sunday.

For his part, Trufant sustained his injury during that game. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was the third overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, returned to practice on Wednesday and could be in line to face the Green Bay Packers (1-0) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Golladay, 26, had 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns last season to earn Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. Matthew Stafford fared well without Golladay against the Bears, throwing for 297 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. Wideout Danny Amendola joined Hockenson with a team-high five receptions, while Marvin Jones Jr. had four.

Trufant and fellow cornerback Justin Coleman were injured in that game, with the latter being placed on injured reserve two days later. Trufant, 30, had a career-high four interceptions in just nine games with the Atlanta Falcons last season, but he missed four games midseason due to turf toe, then sat out the final three games with a broken forearm that required surgery. It was the second time in four years he was limited to nine games.

A first-round pick out of Washington in 2013, Trufant had spent his entire career with the Falcons, nabbing 13 interceptions and breaking up 79 passes in 97 games (all starts). The potential addition of Okudah would be significant to a secondary that allowed Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears to rack up three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a Week 1 stunner.

Okudah, 21, played in all 14 games for Ohio State last season, recording 35 tackles and adding nine pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He became the first Ohio State cornerback to earn unanimous All-America honors. --Field Level Media

