Bucs WR Godwin remains spectator on Thursday

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin did not participate in practice on Thursday and remains in concussion protocol, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Godwin has remained a spectator this week after taking a hit to the helmet in the Buccaneers' 34-23 season-opening loss to New Orleans. The Pro Bowl wideout led Tampa Bay with six receptions for 79 yards in the opener.

Godwin, 24, exhibited no symptoms Monday or Tuesday but had some Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians said. The fourth-year pro caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games last season.

The Buccaneers will look to record their first win of the season on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) against the visiting Carolina Panthers (0-1).