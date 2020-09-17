Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucs WR Godwin remains spectator on Thursday

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin did not participate in practice on Thursday and remains in concussion protocol, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The Pro Bowl wideout led Tampa Bay with six receptions for 79 yards in the opener. Godwin, 24, exhibited no symptoms Monday or Tuesday but had some Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:17 IST
Bucs WR Godwin remains spectator on Thursday
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin did not participate in practice on Thursday and remains in concussion protocol, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Godwin has remained a spectator this week after taking a hit to the helmet in the Buccaneers' 34-23 season-opening loss to New Orleans. The Pro Bowl wideout led Tampa Bay with six receptions for 79 yards in the opener.

Godwin, 24, exhibited no symptoms Monday or Tuesday but had some Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians said. The fourth-year pro caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games last season.

The Buccaneers will look to record their first win of the season on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) against the visiting Carolina Panthers (0-1).

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Peru president to face impeachment vote after top court denies delay request

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will face an impeachment hearing on Friday after the countrys constitutional court on Thursday rejected his appeal to delay congressional efforts to remove him from his post.The courts president, Marianell...

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus outbreak

The major Canadian province of Ontario will clamp down on social gatherings in response to reckless careless people who are spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. Separately, Canadas top medical of...

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Irans elite Revolutionary Guard. The most re...

Delhi Master Plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of plotted housing colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi MPD 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations RWA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020