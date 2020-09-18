Colts to host 7,500 fans in Week 3 game vs. Jets

The Indianapolis Colts will host a maximum of 7,500 fans for their Week 3 game against the New York Jets, the team announced Thursday. Colts owner Jim Irsay and COO Pete Ward cited the approval of the Marion County Department of Health in announcing that total for the Sept. 27 game. Lucas Oil Stadium has a capacity of 67,000 fans.

Ward said, per the Indianapolis Star, that the hope remains that even more fans will be allowed for future home games. The Colts (0-1) will have a crowd of 2,500 for Sunday's game versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (0-1). Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.