Chargers OL Pouncey to have hip surgery, out for year

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 02:15 IST
The Los Angeles Chargers placed Mike Pouncey on injured reserve Thursday as the center will undergo hip surgery, knocking him out for the season. It's the second consecutive season that the four-time Pro Bowl player has been felled by a season-ending injury. Pouncey did not play in Week 1.

"On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he's the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he's one of the best leaders I've ever been around," Chargers GM Tom Telesco said in a statement. "Mike's played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I'm happy he'll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery." The 31-year-old Pouncey missed 11 games last season with a neck injury. He missed 11 games with Miami in 2016, also due to a hip injury, but played all 16 games with the Dolphins in 2017 and all 16 with the Chargers in 2018.

He has made 114 career starts with Miami (2011-17) and Los Angeles since the Dolphins drafted him 15th overall in 2011. The Chargers promoted fullback Gabe Nabers to the active roster.

