Wilmer Flores' two-run triple scored the go-ahead run in the seventh and San Francisco's bullpen combined for seven scoreless innings as the Giants rallied to defeat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 Thursday afternoon. Two outs later, Basabe drew a walk and Flores lined a ball into the right-center field gap that rolled all the way to the wall, scoring both runners.

Giants rally late to defeat Mariners, 6-4

Wilmer Flores' two-run triple scored the go-ahead run in the seventh and San Francisco's bullpen combined for seven scoreless innings as the Giants rallied to defeat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 Thursday afternoon. Darin Ruf homered for the Giants (25-24), who swept the two-game series in which the Mariners (22-28) were considered the home team at Oracle Park. The series was delayed a day and moved from Seattle because of hazardous air quality in the Puget Sound region due to wildfires in Washington and Oregon.

Right-hander Rico Garcia (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for his first major league victory and lefty Sam Selman worked the ninth for his first-ever save. Trailing 4-1, the Giants started their comeback with two runs in the sixth.

Luis Alexander Basabe led off by grounding a single to left for his first major league hit. After Flores lined a single to left, right-hander Joey Gerber relieved Mariners starter Nick Margevicius. A walk to pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson loaded the bases with no outs. Evan Longoria lined a run-scoring single to left and Brandon Crawford hit a sacrifice fly to center. San Francisco took the lead with three more runs in the seventh off right-hander Kendall Graveman (0-3). Mauricio Dubon led off with an infield single. Two outs later, Basabe drew a walk and Flores lined a ball into the right-center field gap that rolled all the way to the wall, scoring both runners. Flores tallied on Dickerson's single to center off lefty Anthony Misiewicz.

Ruf gave the Giants an early lead with a solo shot to left field in the top of the second. The Mariners bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Kyle Seager was hit by a pitch and Ty France, Tim Lopes and Phillip Ervin followed with singles, the latter two driving in runs. J.P. Crawford capped the inning by lining a two-run single to left to make it 4-1.

The Giants' starter, left-hander Tyler Anderson, was ejected by home-plate umpire Edwin Moscoso in the bottom of the third for arguing balls and strikes. San Francisco right fielder Mike Yastrzemski left the game in the second inning with right calf tightness.

--Field Level Media

