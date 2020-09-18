Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees hit five homers in fourth vs. Jays

The New York Yankees hit five home runs in their seven-run fourth inning against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, becoming just the seventh team in major league history to accomplish the five-homer feat.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 07:43 IST
Yankees hit five homers in fourth vs. Jays

The New York Yankees hit five home runs in their seven-run fourth inning against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, becoming just the seventh team in major league history to accomplish the five-homer feat. The Washington Nationals were the most recent team to hit five home runs in an inning, on July 27, 2017, in a 15-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

For the Yankees, Gio Urshela lined out to open the bottom of the fourth with the score 2-2. Clint Frazier walked and scored on a Gary Sanchez double to give New York a 3-2 lead. Brett Gardner followed with a two-run homer to clear the bases. DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit then hit solo home runs. Aaron Hicks struck out for the second out of the inning, but Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres added back-to-back solo home runs to give the Yankees a 9-2 lead.

The Yankees have overtaken the Blue Jays for second place in the American League East following a 20-6 win Tuesday and a 13-2 win Wednesday over Toronto. In the first two games of the series, plus four innings on Thursday, the Yankees hit 18 home runs -- a major league record for one team over a three-game span. The mark rose to 19 when Sanchez homered in the seventh inning.

Other teams in major league history with five-homer innings were the New York Giants in 1939; the Philadelphia Phillies, 1949; the San Francisco Giants, 1961; the Minnesota Twins, 1966; and the Brewers, 2006. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees blast Blue Jays, belt record 6 homers in 3rd straight game

Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu, and Luke Voit homered in a span of three pitches with one out in the fourth inning when the New York Yankees became the seventh team in baseball history to homer five times in an inning during a 10-7 victory over...

Soccer-Mourinho still has faith in Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he questioned Tanguy Ndombeles professionalism last season but still has faith in the France midfielder, who scored a late winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Thursdays Europa League match. Ndomb...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia defies Wall St weakness but economy, election worries cap gains

Asian stocks inched up on Friday, despite Wall Street declines, but struggled to make deeper gains as worries about a faltering economic recovery kept investors to the sidelines or seeking safer harbour in assets such as the Japanese yen. O...

U.S. CDC testing guidance was published against scientists' objections -NYT

Guidance about novel coronavirus testing posted last month on the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC was not written by the agencys scientists and was posted over their objections, the New York Times reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020