Jimenez announces retirement after 12 MLB seasons

Long-time right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez announced his retirement from the majors on Thursday after a 12-year career. Jimenez, 36, last pitched in the big leagues in 2017 but had tried to return as recently as this offseason, when he signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Colorado Rockies. He was released in July before the start of the shortened season.

In 329 career games, including 315 starts, Jimenez went 114-117 with a 4.34 ERA. He earned an All-Star selection in 2010 with the Rockies, when he posted a career-best season by going 19-8 with a 2.88 ERA. Jimenez finished with 1,720 strikeouts across 1,870 innings. He also pitched 28 innings in the playoffs, including a start for the Rockies in the 2007 World Series in which he gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Jimenez posted win-loss records of 56-45 with the Rockies (2006-11), 26-30 with the Cleveland Indians (2011-13) and 32-42 with the Baltimore Orioles (2014-17). --Field Level Media