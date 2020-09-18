Left Menu
Development News Edition

England, West Indies women to support Black Lives Matter during T20I series

England skipper Heather Knight has confirmed that the hosts and West Indies will support 'Black Lives Matter' during their upcoming T20I series.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:17 IST
England, West Indies women to support Black Lives Matter during T20I series
England skipper Heather Knight. (Photo/T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England skipper Heather Knight has confirmed that the hosts and West Indies will support 'Black Lives Matter' during their upcoming T20I series. Knight has been in touch with her Caribbean counterpart, Stafanie Taylor, and the pair plan to further discuss how best to mark the movement during the five-game contest starting on Monday.

"We've had a chat as players and we definitely want to do something to honour the movement and give our support to it and keep the conversation happening," ESPNcricinfo quoted Knight as saying. "We haven't had a chance to catch up yet, it's quite hard because we're in two separate bubbles in one big bubble so I'll speak to Stafanie over the next few days to work out exactly what that looks like for both teams. But for us as players, we want to do something and we're working to support it," she added.

The teams also will also wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts, just as the England and West Indies men's teams did during their Test series in July. Both teams and their support staff also took a knee before play throughout that series, as did England and Ireland during their three ODIs, ESPNcricinfo reported. But England, Pakistan and Australia opted not to perform the gesture in their subsequent series, drawing criticism in recent days from former West Indies great turned commentator Michael Holding.

Knight feels the series will serve as a great opportunity for England and as they will play for the first time after the washed-out T20 World Cup semifinal against India. India progressed to the final after topping their group and England had to face the World Cup exit. "We've got a real opportunity to show what we can do in these five games. I think so many people are happy to have sport and cricket back on the telly and hopefully, they'll tune in," Knight said.

"We're looking to really push forward now as a side. We started to see a bit of a shift towards the back end of the World Cup in terms of how we want to play as a team. Obviously the weather cut that short a little bit and we weren't able to really see where we could go but we've had a lot of planning time leading into the back end of the summer," she added. England will host Windies for five-match shortest format series at County Ground, Derby starting from September 21. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers explode in 6-run 7th to sink Rockies

Corey Seager homered and finished with three hits, Edwin Rios also went deep and added a single, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 in Denver on Thursday night. Justin Turner also had two hits for L.A. 36-15, which in...

India, US, Australia interested in building China's dream Kra Canal Project in Thailand: Report

In a major blow to China, Thailand has claimed that many countries including India, US, as well as Australia, have shown interest in building in strategically proposed Kra Canal in the Southern part of the country. China had been eyeing to ...

Taiwan conservationists say kicked out of global bird group in China row

A Taiwan conservation group said on Tuesday it had been kicked out of a British-based wild bird protection body after it had been asked and refused to sign a document stating it did not advocate for the Chinese-claimed islands independence....

Miral Announces Major Milestones on Yas Bay, Part of its USD 3.26 Billion Developments under Construction on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Miral, Abu Dhabis leading curator of experiences, today announced the latest milestones and construction progress at Yas Islands Yas Bay. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020