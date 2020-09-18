Left Menu
Development News Edition

England all-rounder David Willey, wife test positive for coronavirus

England all-rounder David Willey on Thursday announced that he and his wife has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:07 IST
England all-rounder David Willey, wife test positive for coronavirus
England all-rounder David Willey. (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder David Willey on Thursday announced that he and his wife has tested positive for coronavirus. "Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they're at risk & unavailable too," Willey tweeted.

The 30-year-old Willey last played for England in the ODI series against Ireland last month. He has played 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far in his career. Earlier, Yorkshire announced that Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Matthew Fisher would miss their remaining Vitality Blast group games.

"YCCC can confirm that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey will be unavailable for the remaining Vitality Blast group matches after a positive COVID test was received," the county club tweeted. The players have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, as per COVID-19 guidelines. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Adjournment motion notice in LS over lathi-charge on Kerala Congress protesters

Congress MP K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Friday over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress demanded th...

Orban has ruled Hungary for a decade. Could the pandemic bring him down?

Hungarian car dealer Realszisztema has shelved plans to build a 1.7 million service facility and warehouse. Auto supplier AGC Glass Hungary, too, is turning away from expansion ambitions as it faces a future of fewer workers and sliding sal...

Belarus-Poland border remains open - Polish border guards

The border between Belarus and Poland remained open on Friday morning after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said his country needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania, Polish border guards said. The border is open, we see ...

One-hour British DnaNudge COVID-19 test is accurate, study finds

A COVID-19 test known as DnaNudge that gives results in just over an hour and which requires no laboratory was accurate in almost all cases, according to an academic review in the Lancet. The new test, based on the design of a DNA test deve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020