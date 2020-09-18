Soccer-Higuain leaves Juventus, set for Miami switch

Left Menu
Juventus have terminated the contract of Gonzalo Higuain by mutual consent, the Serie A champions have confirmed, with the Argentine forward closing in on a switch to David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:43 IST
Juventus have terminated the contract of Gonzalo Higuain by mutual consent, the Serie A champions have confirmed, with the Argentine forward closing in on a switch to David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. Former Real Madrid striker Higuain, who joined Juventus in 2016 after a three-year stint with Napoli, scored 66 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the league champions.

"There were many battles together, many goals scored, with many often decisive. Now the paths of Higuain and Juventus go their separate ways," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/thanks-for-everything-pipita. Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso said Higuain, 32, was close to joining the team as a free agent.

"Gonzalo is finalising negotiations with the club and we hope this week to give the big news that he's our player," Alonso told reporters. ($1 = 0.8437 euros)

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

