Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-New Parma owner promises exciting football in long-term project

"I think if you look at Italian government's standpoint, they have recently changed the law making it easier for stadium development." European football can be tough for mid-sized clubs such as Parma, who tend to see their top players picked off by bigger rivals. Atalanta, who have qualified for the Champions League twice in a row, and Sassuolo are rare exceptions.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:45 IST
EXCLUSIVE-New Parma owner promises exciting football in long-term project
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Patience is a virtue not often associated with Serie A clubs, among officials or supporters, but the new U.S. owners of Parma believe they and the team's fans have enough of it to build a bright long-term future.

Kyle Krause, chief executive of the Krause Group which completed the takeover on Friday, told Reuters he wanted Parma to develop young players and give fans a team that is "fun to watch, exciting on the field" -- even if it won't happen overnight. Patience will also be needed to get around Italy's unyielding bureaucracy and renovate the Stadio Tardini.

"I understand we are not going to be Juventus by January," Krause said in his first interview with a non-Italian media organisation as Parma owner and president. "I see some presidents in Italian football, (and) around the world, become impatient fairly quickly and I think that can be unfortunate for the entire staff," he said.

"So I view this as a long-term investment, a long-term passion. For me, owning Parma is not about a near-term success." Parma are the latest Serie A club to come under North American ownership, following AC Milan, Fiorentina, Bologna and AS Roma.

The takeover was the latest twist in the topsy-turvy history of the club who enjoyed a golden period during the 1990s - claiming two UEFA Cups, the 1993 European Cup Winners' Cup and three Italian Cups -- but were relegated to the fourth tier after going bankrupt in 2015. Remarkably, they won three straight promotions and returned to Serie A in 2018 and they have since finished 14th and 11th.

"You don't have to go that far back where people know Parma around the world and that history can give us something to aspire to," Krause said. Krause wants the club to focus on young players.

"We see the development of players as a big part of what we do. We have got an excellent academy from an infrastructure standpoint, and the opportunity for us to grow and develop talent and have them play in the first team has to be priority one," he said. "Some other Serie A teams have huge rosters, they bring in talent and loan out talent which is fine... but we are going to bring in talent and have them play for us."

RED TAPE Modernising the 27,000 Stadio Tardini is also among the plans even if other clubs have struggled to cut through the red tape.

"I think we can overcome these obstacles," said Krause. "I think if you look at Italian government's standpoint, they have recently changed the law making it easier for stadium development." European football can be tough for mid-sized clubs such as Parma, who tend to see their top players picked off by bigger rivals.

Atalanta, who have qualified for the Champions League twice in a row, and Sassuolo are rare exceptions. "The Atalanta model is fantastic, you look at what they done and you have to respect the success," Krause said. "You have to look at that and say 'wow', how did they do they that?"

But Parma's immediate priority is to stay in Serie A. "To be able to play in Europe would be in fantastic but that is not something we are going to achieve in one or two years," Krause said.

"Clubs of our size can be successful. There is a natural advantage that the largest clubs have in Serie A, from inherent fan base to team revenue distributions, but for us this is a generational type thing." "Do I think we can get there eventually? The answer is yes."

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures bounce as tech selloff eases

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index rose on Friday as a two-day selloff in technology-related stocks halted, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on SP 500 and Dow futures.Wall Streets three ...

Gates of Jayakwadi dam opened as rains lash catchment areas

All 27 gates of Jayakwadi dam have been opened, following heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Maharashtras Aurangabad district, an official said on Friday. Water discharge from Jayakwadi dam has reached 94,320 cusecs cubic foot per second ...

Mumbai: Stone laying ceremony of Dr Ambedkar statue postponed

The Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Dr B R Ambedkars statue at his proposed memorial at the Indu Mills compound in central Mumbai. In a statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the e...

Bharat Darshan Park to be completed by December: South Delhi mayor

The work on Bharat Darshan Park -- mega park in the city which will have replicas of various monuments built from scrap material -- is likely to be completed in the next three months, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020