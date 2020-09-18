Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smith and boys take COVID test, set to begin training post results: RR official

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith and the rest of the players from England and Australia underwent their COVID-19 tests on Friday and they will start training if tested negative and on completion of their 36-hour quarantine cap.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:09 IST
Smith and boys take COVID test, set to begin training post results: RR official
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith waves from the terrace top room on Friday. (Photo/Rajasthan Royals). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith and the rest of the players from England and Australia underwent their COVID-19 tests on Friday and they will start training if tested negative and on completion of their 36-hour quarantine cap.

Speaking to ANI, a Rajasthan Royals official confirmed that Smith and the rest of the boys immediately isolated themselves in their room after reaching their hotel late on Thursday night. "The boys took the bus from the tarmac itself and headed straight to their rooms after arriving in the hotel. Smith and the boys underwent their test today morning and results are awaited. Once that comes and they test negative, they will join the rest of the squad and start training for the opener," the official said.

Asked if the RR unit had any confusion with regards to their travel to Abu Dhabi, the official said there was none. "The diktat is very clear. The boys have done their respective quarantine here and when we leave for Abu Dhabi, we get a test 48 hours prior and then move in. The six-day quarantine rule is for those who travelled from Dubai to Abu Dhabi by road and were at risk of contracting the virus. For the boys who joined us directly from the airport, they already moved into the bubble and didn't take the three-hour odd journey to Abu Dhabi. So, there is no cause of any further quarantine," the official pointed.

After days of speculation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Thursday informed the franchises that the English and Australian players coming from the UK will only need to quarantine for 36 hours before they can join their teams and play in the league. For a number of days, the quarantine period for players from Australia and England was a subject of a question. Earlier, some franchises had said that the players from both sides won't have to quarantine themselves as they would be coming from a bio-secure bubble in the UK.

The upcoming IPL is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19. Rajasthan Royals will take on CSK in their opening match of IPL 2020 on September 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AUM under NPS, Atal Pension Yojana nears Rs 5 lakh crore: PFRDA

The total assets under management of the National Pension System and the Atal Pension Yojana are approaching towards a corpus of Rs 5 lakh crore, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said o...

Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to expedite release of NDRF funds

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF, according to a release from the Chief Ministers office on Friday. The CM appeal...

Shopian encounter: Army finds 'prima facie' evidence against its men, initiates proceedings under Army Act

The Army has found prima facie evidence its troops exceeded powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Kashmirs Shopian district in which three men were killed in July this year and has initiated disciplinary pr...

Heavy rains affected crops like paddy, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables: Govt

Heavy rains in some parts of the country have affected standing crops including paddy, pulses, oilseeds, spices, fruits and vegetables, Parliament was informed on Friday. There have been extreme weather events in the form of heavy rains in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020