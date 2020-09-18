Left Menu
Development News Edition

AC Milan could have to travel to reach Europa League

The seven-time European champions, who first have to play Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt at home in the third qualifying round, were drawn Friday to possibly travel to face either Turkish club Beşiktaş or Portuguese club Rio Ave on Oct. 1 in the playoffs. Milan has missed four seasons of UEFA competitions since 2014 and was unseeded this year.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:06 IST
AC Milan could have to travel to reach Europa League

AC Milan will have to hit the road to reach the group stage of the Europa League. The seven-time European champions, who first have to play Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt at home in the third qualifying round, were drawn Friday to possibly travel to face either Turkish club Beşiktaş or Portuguese club Rio Ave on Oct. 1 in the playoffs.

Milan has missed four seasons of UEFA competitions since 2014 and was unseeded this year. Tottenham, which plays its next match in North Macedonia against Shkëndija, would be at home in the playoff round against either Russian club Rostov or Israeli team Maccabi Haifa.

Celtic's route to the group stage is all on the road. The winner of its match in Latvia against Riga will travel to face either Sarajevo or Buducnost Podgorica in the playoffs. The single-leg elimination games will be played in empty stadiums and on a tight schedule in the pandemic-delayed season.

Also, either Rangers or Willem II will host Galatasaray or Hajduk Split, Red Star Belgrade could play at Ararat-Armenia or Celje, and Sporting Lisbon will host Aberdeen and then would play at home against either LASK or Dunajská Streda. The 48-team draw for the group stage is scheduled for Oct. 2 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Europa League final is scheduled for May 26 in Gdansk, Poland, which skipped its turn to host last season's final because of soccer's shutdown during the pandemic..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

After showdown, UN rights body OKs more scrutiny of Belarus

The UNs top human rights body on Friday passed a resolution backed by the European Union seeking quick and enhanced scrutiny of alleged violations in Belarus by authorities under President Alexander Lukashenko, after rejecting efforts to sq...

Issue of GST compensation to states will be discussed in GST Council;no provision to give compensation from Consolidated Fund of India: FM.

Issue of GST compensation to states will be discussed in GST Councilno provision to give compensation from Consolidated Fund of India FM....

Huawei starts ad campaign showing commitment for India

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Friday launched an advertising campaign showing its commitment for India. The company launched the campaign on the eve of completing 20 years of presence in the country.Huawei launched advertisements rei...

Michigan court rules that late arriving ballots must be counted

A Michigan judge ruled on Friday that mailed ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 must be counted in the state as long as they are received within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the latest move by a U.S. court to protect voting rights in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020