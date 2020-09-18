Buccaneers WR Godwin returns to practice field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field on Friday after successfully going through the league's concussion protocol, multiple media outlets reported. Godwin was spotted catching passes on the sideline as well as performing some light stretches during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Still, coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Godwin will be "doubtful" for Sunday's home opener for the Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers.

Godwin was injured after taking a hit to the helmet in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wideout led Tampa Bay with six receptions for 79 yards in the season opener. The fourth-year pro caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games last season.

The Bucs will look to record their first win of the season on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) against the Panthers (0-1).