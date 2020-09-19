Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-1,000 fans at Italian Open better than none, says Djokovic

If we are going to have 1,000 people, it's better than no people," Djokovic told reporters after he advanced to the quarter-finals with a 7-6(7) 6-3 victory over fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic. "We all miss the fans, and part of our professional careers in sport is playing in front of them and for them as well.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-09-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 01:16 IST
Tennis-1,000 fans at Italian Open better than none, says Djokovic
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday welcomed the Italian government's decision to allow up to 1,000 spectators for the final two days of the Italian Open in Rome. Professional sports events in Italy have been played without fans since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said fans would be allowed to attend the closing stages of the tournament on Sunday and Monday.

Apart from the tennis masters, two Serie A matches this weekend and the Formula One race at Imola in November are also set to allow up to 1,000 spectators. "I hope that's true. If we are going to have 1,000 people, it's better than no people," Djokovic told reporters after he advanced to the quarter-finals with a 7-6(7) 6-3 victory over fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic.

"We all miss the fans, and part of our professional careers in sport is playing in front of them and for them as well. So I'm really glad that that's going to happen." Djokovic also said he hoped the matches would be played on centre court as he preferred the surface on the main court at the Foro Italico.

"I heard also they are considering to use Pietrangeli or NextGen court for semi-finals and finals," he added. "I hope it's not the case, because the quality of the clay and quality of the centre court is, in my opinion, much better than the other courts."

Djokovic will take on German Dominik Koepfer, who ended Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti's dream run with a 6-4 6-0 win. Musetti, 18, had beaten Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in the first two rounds. Second seed Rafa Nadal, seeking his 10th title in Rome, also advanced with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Dusan Lajovic to set up a clash with Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

In the women's field, top seeds Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova moved into the quarter-finals with straight sets victories while Yulia Putintseva beat Kazakh compatriot Elena Rybakina 4-6 7-6(3) 6-2.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Democrats to file measure funding government through Dec 11

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to file a stopgap funding measure that would avoid a government shutdown and keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 11, according to a House Democratic aide.The measure, known formal...

China slams Pompeo for 'spreading rumors' during South America trip

Adds statement from Chinese embassy to Georgetown PARAMARIBO, SurinameGEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sept 18 Reuters - C hinas embassies to Suriname and Guyana on Friday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of spreading rumors and smearing Beij...

Karnataka Assembly Speaker, others undergo COVID-19 test ahead of House session

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri along with other political leaders underwent a COVID-19 test on Friday. This comes ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to begin from September 21.Earl...

Bolivia election race heats up as field tightens

Bolivias presidential election race, a re-run of a fraught ballot last year that plunged the Andean country into turmoil, has tightened after interim President Jeanine Anez dropped out, likely helping rein in the front-running socialist par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020