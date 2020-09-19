49ers star TE Kittle (knee) to miss game vs. Jets

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a knee injury. Kittle injured his left knee during last Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He had four receptions for 44 yards before exiting.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection missed practice all week before coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that he wouldn't play against the Jets. Kittle is fresh off back-to-back outstanding seasons. He caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and followed with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five scores last season.

Cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) will also miss the contest. Defensive end Dee Ford (neck) is questionable. --Field Level Media