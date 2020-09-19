Penguins' McCann signs two-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed versatile forward Jared McCann to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal, which runs through the 2021-22 season, carries an average annual value of $2.94 million.

"Jared is a good offensive player who can play center or wing," Penguins executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford said. "We saw improvement in his play this year and feel that there is more upside to his game." McCann, 24, recorded a career-high 21 assists and matched his career best of 35 points in 66 games this season. He also reached a career high for power-play points (six).

His 14 goals were the second most of his career. He tallied 19 while splitting time with the Florida Panthers and Penguins in 2018-19. McCann had one assist in three games during the team's qualifying-round loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

McCann has collected 123 points (52 goals, 71 assists) in 310 career games with the Vancouver Canucks, Panthers and Penguins. He was selected by the Canucks with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. --Field Level Media