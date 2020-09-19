Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can Celtics put emotions aside, avoid 3-0 hole vs. Heat?

It was the second straight such defeat for Boston after Miami came back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to win in overtime in Game 1, so tensions were reportedly high among players, namely Marcus Smart and the other team leaders. "It's really just a lot of emotions flying around," Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 06:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 06:25 IST
Can Celtics put emotions aside, avoid 3-0 hole vs. Heat?

In the wake of a Game 2 defeat to fall behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, raw emotion came to a head for the Boston Celtics. Reports of screaming and thrown objects in the locker room have the team at a crossroads as it gets set for Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Saturday night near Orlando. The Celtics' loss Thursday saw them blow both a 17-point lead amassed in the second quarter and a five-point edge in the final five minutes of the game. It was the second straight such defeat for Boston after Miami came back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to win in overtime in Game 1, so tensions were reportedly high among players, namely Marcus Smart and the other team leaders.

"It's really just a lot of emotions flying around," Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown said. "Obviously we feel like we could have won (Game 2); we should have won, but we didn't. So just a lot of emotions flying around. That's it." Coach Brad Stevens met with Brown, Smart, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker later Thursday night to work through the frustration, according to a report from ESPN. Key will be returning focus to the task at hand, as recovering from two games down against a Heat team that has won 10 of 11 playoff games thus far is as tall a task as it gets.

"Just be prepared to win that next one," Tatum said. "Not looking at it like we've got to win four out of five. ... Just take it one game at a time." Boston could receive a sizable boost for Game 3 as starting forward Gordon Hayward was upgraded to questionable for the contest. Hayward has been sidelined since Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs with an ankle injury. His return, along with Walker showing he's ready to put a slump behind him with 23 points Thursday, could breathe new life into a Celtics team facing its make-or-break moment.

The Heat, on the other hand, know their job is to continue playing the way they have. Even down 17 in the first half of Game 2, Miami never felt out of it, and it came through during a third quarter in which it outscored Boston 37-17 to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. "Man, we got grit," said big man Bam Adebayo, who scored 15 of his 21 points on the night during the quarter. "That's about all I can tell you. We got grit, man. I'm happy to be on this team with these guys, because everybody in here has a different story. We all come from nothing, and that's what's beautiful about this team, man. You put guys that come from nothing together, and they have a vision, and we're just trying to foresee that vision."

While Adebayo and Goran Dragic (25 points) led the way in the victory, Jimmy Butler took a back seat with 14 points. The All-Star forward was more than happy to let his teammates carry the load, however. "We believe in one another, and we know what we're capable of," Butler said. "... We get down at times, but we never hang our heads because we know if we play the right way, we give ourselves a chance to win."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore police probe firm owned by Newcastle United bidders

Singapore police are looking into a complaint from Ernst Young that a firm owned by bidders for soccer club Newcastle United allegedly used the auditors unauthorised signatures on financial statements.The investigation is the latest scruti...

Opposition can't mislead farmers: Haryana Minister on new reform bills

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said on Friday that opposition parties can no longer mislead farmers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have pledged to make farmers economically affluent. D...

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle -- and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020