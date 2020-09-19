Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

On this day 13 years ago, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:46 IST
On this day in 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Image Credit: ANI

On this day 13 years ago, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007. The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format. In that match between India and England, the Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Yuvi came out to bat when Robin Uthappa's wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board. India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs. The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

The 38-year-old was phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets. Yuvraj has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement. In his letter, he has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not pursue options of playing in the global T20 leagues.

The 2011 World Cup-winning hero has spent the past few months grooming the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lady Gaga speaks out against racism, terms 'white supremacy' as a poison

Musician Lady Gaga in a recent interview spoke out against racism and termed white supremacy a poison. According to Fox News, in the interview with Billboard magazine, the 34-year-old singer also criticised people who indulge in social medi...

Toshiba unveils its futuristic range of ULTIMATE 4K TVs; to be made available from 18th September

New Delhi India September 19 ANIPRNewswire Toshiba, a symbol of Japanese quality and trust for the past 68 years across the globe, has launched 7 SKUs of its Premium UHD and Smart televisions range in India. The range starts from Rs 12,990 ...

A's blank Giants, clinch third straight playoff berth

The Oakland Athletics clinched their third consecutive trip to the postseason Friday night, riding Matt Olsons three-run homer and right-hander Chris Bassitts strong pitching to a 6-0 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants in the op...

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls in choppy trading as tech sell-off resumes

U.S. stocks turned lower in volatile trading on Friday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery dampened risk sentiment, with technology-related stocks reversing early gains to extend their declines to a thir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020