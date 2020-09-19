Big blasts propel Brewers over Royals

Jacob Nottingham smacked his first career grand slam and Orlando Arcia belted a three-run shot to power the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-5 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Christian Yelich hit his 150th career homer to help Milwaukee (24-26) win for the fourth time in six games. Arcia had four RBIs while going 2-for-3 with a walk and scoring twice.

Salvador Perez was 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs for the Royals (21-30), who had 11 hits while losing for just the second time in nine games. Perez's homer, his seventh of the season, was a solo shot in the ninth off left-hander Josh Hader. Milwaukee's Ryan Braun went 2-for-2 before leaving for pinch-runner Ben Gamel in the fourth inning. The team later said Braun was dealing with back tightness.

Gamel, Yelich and Jedd Gyorko also had two hits apiece as the Brewers had 14 overall. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (1-0) was credited with his first major league victory after striking out two and allowing one hit and walking one in a scoreless fifth inning. Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy (3-4) allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings. Duffy was pitching three days later than initially scheduled as punishment for missing the team flight on Monday.

The Brewers sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth to turn a four-run deficit into a 6-4 lead. Yelich led off the inning by belting a 2-0 fastball over the fence in left center for his 11th homer of the campaign. Braun followed with a single, Gyorko walked and Keston Hiura singled to load the bases.

One out later, Arcia drew a walk as Milwaukee pulled within 4-2 before Duffy fanned Luis Urias for the second out. Nottingham stepped into the box and jumped on a first-pitch slider and sent a drive well over the wall in left to put the Brewers ahead. It was his fourth homer of the season.

Arcia hit his blast the following inning. Gamel doubled and Gyorko walked to start the inning before right-hander Jake Newberry retired the next two batters. Arcia then swatted a first-pitch slider over the wall in left center to make it 9-4. The homer was his fourth of the season.

Kansas City scored three runs in the first inning of right-hander Adrian Houser while building a 4-0 lead. Perez smacked a two-run double and later scored from third when Hunter Dozier stole second and Nottingham's throw got away.

Perez delivered a run-scoring single to left in the third to account for the four-run margin. Houser gave up four runs (two earned) and five hits over four innings.

--Field Level Media