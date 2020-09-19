Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big blasts propel Brewers over Royals

Jacob Nottingham smacked his first career grand slam and Orlando Arcia belted a three-run shot to power the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-5 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday night. The homer was his fourth of the season. Kansas City scored three runs in the first inning of right-hander Adrian Houser while building a 4-0 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 09:20 IST
Big blasts propel Brewers over Royals

Jacob Nottingham smacked his first career grand slam and Orlando Arcia belted a three-run shot to power the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-5 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Christian Yelich hit his 150th career homer to help Milwaukee (24-26) win for the fourth time in six games. Arcia had four RBIs while going 2-for-3 with a walk and scoring twice.

Salvador Perez was 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs for the Royals (21-30), who had 11 hits while losing for just the second time in nine games. Perez's homer, his seventh of the season, was a solo shot in the ninth off left-hander Josh Hader. Milwaukee's Ryan Braun went 2-for-2 before leaving for pinch-runner Ben Gamel in the fourth inning. The team later said Braun was dealing with back tightness.

Gamel, Yelich and Jedd Gyorko also had two hits apiece as the Brewers had 14 overall. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (1-0) was credited with his first major league victory after striking out two and allowing one hit and walking one in a scoreless fifth inning. Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy (3-4) allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings. Duffy was pitching three days later than initially scheduled as punishment for missing the team flight on Monday.

The Brewers sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth to turn a four-run deficit into a 6-4 lead. Yelich led off the inning by belting a 2-0 fastball over the fence in left center for his 11th homer of the campaign. Braun followed with a single, Gyorko walked and Keston Hiura singled to load the bases.

One out later, Arcia drew a walk as Milwaukee pulled within 4-2 before Duffy fanned Luis Urias for the second out. Nottingham stepped into the box and jumped on a first-pitch slider and sent a drive well over the wall in left to put the Brewers ahead. It was his fourth homer of the season.

Arcia hit his blast the following inning. Gamel doubled and Gyorko walked to start the inning before right-hander Jake Newberry retired the next two batters. Arcia then swatted a first-pitch slider over the wall in left center to make it 9-4. The homer was his fourth of the season.

Kansas City scored three runs in the first inning of right-hander Adrian Houser while building a 4-0 lead. Perez smacked a two-run double and later scored from third when Hunter Dozier stole second and Nottingham's throw got away.

Perez delivered a run-scoring single to left in the third to account for the four-run margin. Houser gave up four runs (two earned) and five hits over four innings.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Machado goes deep twice as Padres top Mariners

Manny Machado hit two home runs and Chris Paddack pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit ball as the San Diego Padres defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-1 Friday night. The Mariners were considered the home team in San Diego, since the three...

Cardinals get six runs in the sixth, sweep Pirates

St. Louis Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer in a six-run sixth inning filled with Pittsburgh Pirates mistakes on Friday as the Cardinals won 7-2 to sweep a doubleheader. The Pirates served as the visiting team in the makeup game and batte...

Lady Gaga speaks out against racism, terms 'white supremacy' as a poison

Musician Lady Gaga in a recent interview spoke out against racism and termed white supremacy a poison. According to Fox News, in the interview with Billboard magazine, the 34-year-old singer also criticised people who indulge in social medi...

Toshiba unveils its futuristic range of ULTIMATE 4K TVs; to be made available from 18th September

New Delhi India September 19 ANIPRNewswire Toshiba, a symbol of Japanese quality and trust for the past 68 years across the globe, has launched 7 SKUs of its Premium UHD and Smart televisions range in India. The range starts from Rs 12,990 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020