Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plesac, Indians shut out Tigers

Zach Plesac tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, and Delino DeShields scored the game's only run as the visiting Cleveland Indians edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Friday. Castro walked, but Karinchak struck out Cabrera swinging to end the frame. The Indians loaded the bases in the ninth on three walks issued by Bryan Garcia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 10:10 IST
Plesac, Indians shut out Tigers

Zach Plesac tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, and Delino DeShields scored the game's only run as the visiting Cleveland Indians edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Friday. Plesac (4-2) pitched 7 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and one walk for Cleveland (28-23). Brad Hand notched his 13th save despite a shaky ninth.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer held the Indians to one hit in three innings while recording two strikeouts. The Tigers (21-29) were shut out for the second time in three games and the fourth time in 10 games. Cleveland broke through in the fifth against Tyler Alexander (2-2). With one out, DeShields tripled into the left-center-field gap, and he scored on Francisco Lindor's sacrifice fly.

Detroit threatened in the first when Willi Castro ripped a one-out double and Miguel Cabrera walked. Plesac came back to strike out Jeimer Candelario and retire Harold Castro on a grounder. Plesac tossed an immaculate inning in the second, striking out all three batters he faced on three pitches apiece. Jorge Bonifacio, Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine were the victims.

A surprising gamble by Jose Ramirez left the game scoreless in the fourth. With Alexander replacing Fulmer, Ramirez hit a leadoff single, Franmil Reyes drew a one-out walk, and Jordan Luplow walked with two outs to load the bases. With the count 2-2 on Roberto Perez, Ramirez tried to steal home but Alexander fired the ball to catcher Romine, who tagged Ramirez's hand just in time. Plesac notched his 11th strikeout in the eighth against Isaac Paredes. Victor Reyes followed with a single, and Plesac was replaced by James Karinchak. Castro walked, but Karinchak struck out Cabrera swinging to end the frame.

The Indians loaded the bases in the ninth on three walks issued by Bryan Garcia. Gregory Soto replaced Garcia, and Romine suffered an injured wrist blocking a bounced pitch. Romine had to leave the game. Soto then induced Cesar Hernandez to ground out, ending the threat. The Tigers had a golden chance to tie it when Daz Cameron smacked a one-out triple in the ninth. Hand then struck out Bonifacio and Goodrum to end the game.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Aarti Life Science Launches 'Yetocee D3' to fight against COVID-19

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- A daily dose of Yetocees essential nutrients can ward of disaster, says Vishwa Savla - CEO of Aarti Life Science. Aarti Life Science has recently launched an orange flavoured chewable tablet form...

Machado goes deep twice as Padres top Mariners

Manny Machado hit two home runs and Chris Paddack pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit ball as the San Diego Padres defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-1 Friday night. The Mariners were considered the home team in San Diego, since the three...

Cardinals get six runs in the sixth, sweep Pirates

St. Louis Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer in a six-run sixth inning filled with Pittsburgh Pirates mistakes on Friday as the Cardinals won 7-2 to sweep a doubleheader. The Pirates served as the visiting team in the makeup game and batte...

Lady Gaga speaks out against racism, terms 'white supremacy' as a poison

Musician Lady Gaga in a recent interview spoke out against racism and termed white supremacy a poison. According to Fox News, in the interview with Billboard magazine, the 34-year-old singer also criticised people who indulge in social medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020