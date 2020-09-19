Left Menu
Yankees edge Red Sox in 12, win 9th straight

DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking double with two outs in the 12th inning, and the New York Yankees outlasted the host Boston Red Sox 6-5 Friday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high nine games. Gary Sanchez forged a 4-4 tie by hitting a solo homer with two outs in the ninth off Matt Barnes, and the Yankees took a 5-4 lead with no outs in the 11th on a single by Luke Voit.

After Jonathan Loaisiga (3-0) allowed the Red Sox to tie the game at 5-5 on a Christian Arroyo single, he escaped a bases-loaded jam. The Yankees regained the lead when LeMahieu lined a double to the warning track in right field off Ryan Weber (1-3) to easily score automatic runner Aaron Hicks.

The Yankees (30-21) moved percentage points ahead of the Minnesota Twins for fourth place in the American League, which results in home games for each game of a first-round series. New York also beat the Red Sox for the 11th straight time by chipping away at a four-run deficit. After being held to three hits in six scoreless innings by Martin Perez, New York got a two-run double in the seventh from Sanchez off Marcus Walden, and Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI double off Ryan Brasier in the eighth.

Loaisiga pitched a scoreless 12th to close out the 4-hour, 55-minute marathon. Automatic runner Christian Vazquez moved to third on a groundout by Kevin Plawecki, did not score on Jackie Bradley's fly ball to Hicks in center field and was stranded when Michael Chavis grounded out. Before falling to 0-8 against the Yankees this season, the Red Sox (19-33) built a 4-0 lead on a three-run homer by Arroyo in the fourth and an RBI double by Christian Vazquez in the fifth.

After New York left-hander Jordan Montgomery allowed four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, six relievers combined to allow one run the rest of the way. Aroldis Chapman survived a tense 10th inning by striking out Chavis with runners at second and third. He recorded the strikeout one pitch after Sanchez extended his glove to prevent J.D. Martinez from scoring the winning run on a wild pitch.

Perez produced his second scoreless start of the season and got a season-high seven strikeouts before Boston blew the lead. --Field Level Media

