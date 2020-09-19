Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros look for big hits as they face D-backs amid playoff run

Javier earned his first career victory against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 4, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts over six innings in an 8-2 win at Chase Field. Right-hander Luke Weaver (1-7, 6.70 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Diamondbacks (20-32) on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 13:33 IST
Astros look for big hits as they face D-backs amid playoff run

The Houston Astros could point to an avalanche of injuries as the primary culprit behind their disappointing season, but that macro perspective obscures one undermining inconsistency. For debilitating stretches, the Astros (25-26) have struggled with runners in scoring position, a failure that was again at the forefront in Friday's 6-3 loss to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Houston finished 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position against the Diamondbacks and set an ominous tone in the first inning. The Astros scratched across just one unearned run -- on a wild pitch -- despite loading the bases with no outs against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen. Gallen rallied to strike out three straight batters to limit the damage. The Astros never recovered.

"Yeah that was real frustrating, especially to go down twice looking and once swinging," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of the first inning. "That's kind of been the story of the year sometimes. It's very frustrating. We could have blown the game open and perhaps gotten him (Gallen) out of the game in the first inning. it's frustrating for all of us." The Astros entered the series with four regulars lugging an adjusted OPS below 100. Given the stakes -- Houston is fighting for a postseason berth -- the production must improve with haste,

Said Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who finished 0-for-4 and stranded five baserunners: "The only thing we can do is get back in there and keep grinding out at-bats and work hard." Rookie right-hander Cristian Javier (4-2, 3.22 ERA) will make his 11th appearance and ninth start for the Astros on Saturday. He struck out five batters while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in his second relief appearance.

Javier's most recent start came Sept. 7, when he surrendered two runs over five innings with three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in a 6-0 loss in Oakland. Javier earned his first career victory against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 4, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts over six innings in an 8-2 win at Chase Field.

Right-hander Luke Weaver (1-7, 6.70 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Diamondbacks (20-32) on Saturday. He is winless over his last five starts, posting an 0-4 record and 4.70 ERA during that stretch while allowing a .773 OPS with nine walks and 21 strikeouts over 23 innings. Weaver's only victory of the season came Aug. 18, defeating the Athletics 10-1 in Phoenix. He surrendered one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings. Weaver will make his first career start against the Astros.

Arizona right fielder Kole Calhoun continued his torrid hitting in the opener with his second multi-homer game this week while driving in four runs. The Diamondbacks are 5-3 over their last eight games in large part due to Calhoun, who is batting .361 with six homers and 15 RBIs over his last 10 games. He also had a multi-homer game against the Los Angeles Angels, his former team, on Sept. 15.

"It's one of those runs every player looks for," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "It's contagious. He's leading the charge and driving that bus to the right spot every single day. "He comes up there, and I get on the edge of my seat because I always feel like he's about to do something unbelievable. He's been carrying us and carrying the workload and helping us win a lot of ballgames," Lovullo said.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Deputy Head of Afghanistan's Paktia Provincial Council assassinated

Kabul Afghanistan, September 19 ANISputnik Ayub Gharwal, the deputy head of the provincial council of Afghanistans eastern Paktia province, was assassinated in a shooting attack on Saturday, Mumtaz Karokhel, a member of the Paktia provincia...

Soccer-Chelsea's Zappacosta seals loan switch to Genoa

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Serie A club Genoa, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday. Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the Lon...

LG announces Rs, 1,350-Cr economic package to boost tourism, other sectors in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha possibly struck a right cord with the awam people of Jammu and Kashmir as he announced a Rs 1,350-crore economic package to give a much needed boost to tourism and other sectors hit by the economic slowdown c...

Auto-rickshaw driver hangs self at Noida home

The body of a 27-year-old man was on Saturday found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife in Salarpur village un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020