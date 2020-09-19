Chilwell, Pulisic, Ziyech, Silva to miss Chelsea's clash against Liverpool, confirms Lampard

Left Menu
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that defender Ben Chilwell and striker Christian Pulisic will miss the game against Liverpool on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 13:39 IST
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that defender Ben Chilwell and striker Christian Pulisic will miss the game against Liverpool on Sunday. "Ben Chilwell is not ready for the game, and Christian Pulisic is not ready for the game," Lampard said in a pre-match press conference when asked about their availability.

"We hope they're training and progressing over the next week or so," he added. Midfielder Hakim Ziyech and defender Thiago Silva will too miss Sunday's clash while striker Timo Werner is fit to play.

"Hakim Ziyech is also not ready for the game, same story. Timo Werner is fit. Thiago has been training with us for the last three or four days. We are just working with him on his fitness at the moment, so Liverpool will come too soon for him," Lampard said. The Blues boss spoke further about the Brazilian defender who he has worked with for the first time in recent days.

"Thiago is certainly a leader. He brings that with him by nature. He doesn't speak the language that great, something we're working on very quickly, but we have a lot of players in the squad who are multi-lingual and help with that," he said. "By presence, by attitude in training, by the quality of the player, he commands respect. I look forward to having him around. He already seems very engaging and intent on helping the team, and that's all you can ask for as a coach," Lampard added.

After defeating Brighton 3-0 in their opening clash, Chelsea will take on defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 20. (ANI)

