Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Carlisle become first EFL club to welcome back fans

Up to 1,000 fans were permitted for the lunchtime kickoff, with Carlisle one of eight clubs to take part in a government pilot scheme to allow fans back into stadiums. Fans have not been allowed in the English Football League (EFL) or Premier League since the resumption of action in June following a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 18:57 IST
Soccer-Carlisle become first EFL club to welcome back fans

Carlisle United became the first English club to welcome back fans for a league match on Saturday as they took on Southend United in a League Two clash at their Brunton Park stadium. Up to 1,000 fans were permitted for the lunchtime kickoff, with Carlisle one of eight clubs to take part in a government pilot scheme to allow fans back into stadiums.

Fans have not been allowed in the English Football League (EFL) or Premier League since the resumption of action in June following a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two Championship (second tier) games were allowing 1,000 fans on Saturday with Norwich City hosting Preston North End and Middlesbrough taking on Bournemouth.

Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Shrewsbury Town took the chance to be part of the pilot scheme in League One, along with Forest Green Rovers in League Two. However, a recent rise in COVID-19 infection rates across the country, which has prompted regional restrictions on movement, meant the government scaled back its pilot scheme to limit attendances to a maximum of 1,000 fans. It said plans for grounds to be up to a third full from Oct. 1 would be reviewed.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the pilot schemes would help "build evidence" to see how larger groups of fans might be permitted to attend matches. Carlisle fans attending their match had to adhere to strict rules, including social distancing, hand-washing protocols and using face masks when moving around inside the stadium.

Norwich City, relegated from the Premier League last season, used a ballot system to allocate tickets for their match.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Varsha Priyadarshini moves SC seeking transfer of divorce case from Delhi to Cuttack court

Varsha Priyadarshini, Odiya actress and the wife of BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty, has moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction to transfer her divorce hearing from Delhi to family court in Odishas Cuttack. Varsha filed the transfer petition ...

Court allows Deepak Kochhar to get treatment at private hospital

A special court here on Saturday allowed Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, to be treated at a private hospital. Deepak Kochhar is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi after ...

Large-scale volcanic eruptions can help better understand Indian monsoon: Study

Large-scale volcanic eruptions can help in better forecast of the Indian monsoon, the annual phenomenon that brings rain over the Indian subcontinent, a joint study involving Indian and German scientists has found. The study done by Pune ba...

Harsimrat's resignation over farm sector bills bold, historic stand: Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday described the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet as bold, historic and a principled stand, and said the Akalis could never be a party to anything whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020