Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Roglic at a loss to explain Tour de France meltdown

But like I said it’s better to be second than third,” the 30-year-old said. His dramatic loss echoed that of Frenchman Laurent Fignon, who lost the Tour de France to American Greg LeMond by eight seconds in 1989 after starting the final time trial with a 50-second lead.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 01:24 IST
Cycling-Roglic at a loss to explain Tour de France meltdown
Roglic started the day with a 57-second lead in the general classification but lost time to Pogacar on the flat section and imploded on the 5.9-km climb at an average gradient of 8.5%. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Primoz Roglic was at a loss to explain his meltdown after he surrendered the Tour de France overall lead in the final time trial to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was the overwhelming favourite for the title going into the 36.2-km solo effort against the clock between Lure and La Planche des Belles Filles but nothing went to plan. Roglic started the day with a 57-second lead in the general classification but lost time to Pogacar on the flat section and imploded on the 5.9-km climb at an average gradient of 8.5%.

His compatriot claimed a monumental victory in the time trial to finish 59 seconds ahead going into Sunday's final stage, the traditional procession into Paris where only the final sprint on the Champs Elysees is contested. Roglic's face turned white and his new yellow time trial helmet looked too small as his sweaty hair stuck out, almost giving an air of embarrassment to the whole scene.

"I had not the best day and Tadej was just a lot, a lot better, in a different world," Roglic told a news conference. "Tadej deserves the win, congratulations to him. I just gave everything I had. For sure I'm disappointed about the result but on the other side I can be proud of that second place."

The Vuelta champion, who was backed for three weeks by the most formidable team on the Tour, apologised to his Jumbo-Visma teammates for not delivering. "I feel sorry for the guys and everyone but I didn't do it on purpose. Still, I am really proud of them for their performances during the whole race."

Roglic might regret not racing more aggressively, notably not trying to follow Pogacar when the debutant attacked on the Col de Peyresourde in the Pyrenees in the opening block of racing. "For sure there is a big analysis to make but for the moment I don't have a clear head and it's hard to think. But like I said it's better to be second than third," the 30-year-old said.

His dramatic loss echoed that of Frenchman Laurent Fignon, who lost the Tour de France to American Greg LeMond by eight seconds in 1989 after starting the final time trial with a 50-second lead. "I couldn't help but think of Laurent Fignon," said Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme.

"I'd like to say to Roglic that we become stronger when we've lived through disappointments like that. But, at the same time, Fignon never won the Tour again after 1989."

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security

Video-sharing app TikTok said on Saturday it has already committed to the U.S. government oversight of data security in the country, and that it was disappointed by the Trump administrations decision to ban it from U.S. app stores from Sund...

Biggest Thai protest in years cheers calls to reform monarchy

Tens of thousands of people joined Thailands biggest protest in years on Saturday, cheering calls to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorns monarchy and for the removal of former coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister.Unless ...

Cycling-Roglic at a loss to explain Tour de France meltdown

Primoz Roglic was at a loss to explain his meltdown after he surrendered the Tour de France overall lead in the final time trial to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar on Saturday.The 30-year-old was the overwhelming favourite for the title goin...

Tennis-Djokovic overcomes Koepfer to set up Ruud semi-final in Rome

Novak Djokovic overcame a mid-match wobble against Dominik Koepfer before securing a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over the unseeded German and a semi-final spot at the Italian Open on Saturday.The top-ranked Serb had breezed through the previous two rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020