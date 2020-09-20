Report: WR Robinson, Bears resume contract talks

Wide receiver Allen Robinson and the Chicago Bears are trying to work out a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. According to Rapoport, contract talks have resumed between the two sides following a week in which Robinson deleted all references to his current team from his social media accounts. Media reports earlier in the week indicated Robinson felt disrespected by the initial contract offers extended by Chicago.

Robinson, 27, is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed as a free agent with the Bears in 2018. The $42 million deal averaged out to $14 million per season, and Robinson is presumably looking for more in his next contract. Teammates and fans issued social media support for Robinson during the last few days, with the #ExtendAR hashtag gaining a foothold on Twitter for example.

Robinson has 360 receptions for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns over 73 games in his seven-year NFL career. A second-round draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Penn State in 2014, Robinson forged a Pro Bowl season in 2015 with 80 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. A knee injury wiped out Robinson's 2017 season, but he's been the Bears' best receiver over the past three seasons (158, 1,975, 11 TDs). Last season, Robinson racked up a career-high 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven scores; he had five catches for 74 yards in the Bears' 27-23 win at Detroit in Week 1.

